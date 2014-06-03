Poland - Factors to Watch on June 3

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

INTEREST RATES

Poland’s central bank is to decide on interest rates at its monthly policy meeting. Analysts expect the bank’s rate-setters to keep the key rate at 2.5 percent.

ARMY TENDER

Poland has invited three groups to place bids in a tender to supply 70 military helicopters, the defence ministry said.

ORANGE POLSKA

Poland’s biggest telecommunication firm Orange Polska will invest 1.8 billion zlotys ($591.71 million) in 2014, its Chief Executive Officer told Rzeczpospolita daily.

CIECH

Poland’s richest man Jan Kulczyk is to buy more than 50 percent of shares of the chemical firm Ciech after a public bid that ended on Friday, according to Rzeczpospolita.

LTE

Within a few days all Polish mobile operators will be offering internet in the fast LTE technology, Rzeczpospolita said.

PGE

Poland’s biggest energy firm PGE may spend 50 million zlotys a year on research and development, Rzeczpospolita said.

CELON

Celon Pharma, a drug producer, mulls debut on the Warsaw bourse, according to the Puls Biznesu daily.

