Poland - Factors to Watch on June 3
June 3, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on June 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

INTEREST RATES

Poland’s central bank is to decide on interest rates at its monthly policy meeting. Analysts expect the bank’s rate-setters to keep the key rate at 2.5 percent.

ARMY TENDER

Poland has invited three groups to place bids in a tender to supply 70 military helicopters, the defence ministry said.

ORANGE POLSKA

Poland’s biggest telecommunication firm Orange Polska will invest 1.8 billion zlotys ($591.71 million) in 2014, its Chief Executive Officer told Rzeczpospolita daily.

CIECH

Poland’s richest man Jan Kulczyk is to buy more than 50 percent of shares of the chemical firm Ciech after a public bid that ended on Friday, according to Rzeczpospolita.

LTE

Within a few days all Polish mobile operators will be offering internet in the fast LTE technology, Rzeczpospolita said.

PGE

Poland’s biggest energy firm PGE may spend 50 million zlotys a year on research and development, Rzeczpospolita said.

CELON

Celon Pharma, a drug producer, mulls debut on the Warsaw bourse, according to the Puls Biznesu daily.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.0303 Polish Zlotys) ($1 = 3.0420 Polish Zlotys)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
