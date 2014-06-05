Poland - Factors to Watch on June 5

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

GOOGLE

Google plans to create a Google Campus in Warsaw in 2015, which will work to support start-up firms, daily Puls Biznesu wrote.

EURO

Poland should begin a debate next year about when to adopt the euro, its president, finance minister and central bank chief said on Wednesday, marking a departure from previous scepticism about the single currency.

STRONG ZLOTY

Poland’s zloty hit a one-year high on Wednesday to trade at 4.1288 against the euro after leading policymakers in Poland said that a euro entry debate should start after 2015 parliamentary elections.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.0475 Polish Zlotys)