Poland - Factors to Watch on July 1

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PMI

Markit and HSBC will publish Poland manufacturing PMI index for June at 0700 GMT.

INTEREST RATES

The central bank’s Monetary Policy Council (MPC) starts its 2-day meeting on interest rates on Tuesday and will publish its decision on Wednesday. The majority of analysts polled by Reuters expect rates to remain at 2.50 percent.

BONDS

Poland will present details of the supply for the Thursday bond tender at about 1300 GMT.

AMICA

Polish home appliances producer Amica Wronki has filed a bid to purchase the assets of Fagor Electrodomesticos Soc. Cooperative, Amica said late on Monday.

FAMUR

Polish mining equipment producer Famur has shelved plans to merge with Kopex, Famur said late on Monday. The plan fell apart because of the opposition of Kopex’ main shareholder.

NUCLEAR POWER PLANT

Poland may decide on the shareholder structure of the company that is to build the country’s first nuclear power plant, Rzeczpospolita daily reported without naming its sources.

Companies KGHM, Tauron and Enea would take a 10-percent stake, with PGE and a strategic partner owning the remaining shares.

POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL

Poland’s state industrial development agency ARP is considering a purchase of shares in the builder Polimex-Mostostal, Puls Biznesu daily reported.

APS Energia

The company plans to enter the main market of the Warsaw bourse at the turn of October and November this year, which may be accompanied by a share issue, the chief executive of the company Piotr Szewczyk told Parkiet daily.

APS Energia is currently listed on NewConnect, the small-cap market of the Warsaw stock exchange.

K2 INTERNET

A cloud computing subsidiary of K2 Internet, Oktawave, may increase its sales this year by 300-400 percent, and plans to launch a data center abroad, K2 Internet’s chief executive told Parkiet daily.

