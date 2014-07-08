FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland - Factors to Watch July 8
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 8, 2014 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch July 8

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

WARSAW BOURSE

Poland’s Finance Ministry is working on a set of initiatives to give a boost to the Warsaw bourse and promote long-term stock investments, Puls Biznesu daily reported.

TALANX

Germany’s third-biggest insurer, listed in Frankfurt and Warsaw, sees its Polish Warta unit posting operating profit of almost 80 million euros ($109 million) this year, expecting the figure to reach at least 100 million euros in 2017, Talanx Chief Executive Herbert Haas told daily Rzeczpospolita.

EUROCASH

Poland’s largest wholeseller asked local antitrust watchdog UOKiK for green light to gain control over Polish retail chains InMedio and Relay, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.

LOT

Financial liquidity at Poland’s national air carrier is below safety levels, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quoted an obtained report on the troubled state-controlled airline by audit firm KPMG.

TORPOL

The railway builder is to debut on the Warsaw bourse on Tuesday, after troubled local construction group Polimex sold the unit in an initial public offering (IPO) worth 184 million zlotys ($60.4 million).

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) ($1 = 3.0460 Polish Zlotys)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.