Poland - Factors to Watch July 10

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

KGHM

The Chilean Sierra Gorda copper mine is in its starting phase with some instalations already working, daily Parkiet quoted the spokesman for Europe’s No.2 copper producer KGHM, which controls the project.

Sierra Gorda was to be launched before the end of June.

ING

Dutch ING Group for the time being does not plan to take part in Polish banking sector’s consolidation, betting on organic growth, the group’s chief executive Ralph Hamers told daily Rzeczpospolita.

ACRON

Polish state treasury and the local parliamentary treasury commission have asked the country’s financial regulator KNF to check if Russian fertiliser maker Acron bought shares in Poland’s top chemical group Azoty according to law, daily Parkiet reported.

LOT

European competition commissioner Joaquin Almunia said on Wednesday he expected a “positive decision” on state aid for Poland’s flag carrier LOT.

NETIA

Polish mint Mennica Polska said it bought another 2.31 percent of shares in Poland’s No.2 phone operator Netia for 44.2 million zlotys ($14.6 million), raising its overall stake to 12.9 percent.

