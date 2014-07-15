Poland - Factors to Watch July 15

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

Poland’s statistics office will publish inflation data for June at 1200 GMT.

TOBACCO

The Polish government will debate whether to appeal to the European Court of Justice against EU regulation that ban the production and sale of menthol cigarettes from 2020, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported. Poland is one of the biggest producers and consumers of menthol cigarettes in the EU.

PROVIDENT POLSKA

Provident Polska, the local arm of British consumer credit firm International Personal Finance, is preparing to offer online payday loans, Puls Biznesu reported without naming its sources.

HAWE

Marek Falenta, a shareholder of Hawe, told Rzeczpospolita daily he has signed a conditional agreement to sell his entire stake in the company.

PORK

Polish pork exports fell by 10 percent year-on-year in the first four months of 2014, Puls Biznesu quoted Bank BGZ that specialises in the agriculture markets as saying.

