Poland - Factors to Watch July 24

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

LNG TERMINAL

Polish Treasury Minister Wlodzimierz Karpinski told public radio that the government expects the first LNG carrier from Qatar to arrive in the Polish port of Swinoujscie, where the LNG terminal is constructed, at the turn of the first and second quarters of 2015.

NETIA

Mennica Polska, a Netia shareholder, has funds to repurchase more Netia shares from current shareholders, the head of Mennica, Grzegorz Zambrzycki, told Parkiet daily.

Zambrzycki added that the price at which Mennica has so far purchased Netia shares amounted to 5.49-5.5 zlotys per share - higher than the price offered in a bid by Netia’s rival, Vectra.

PKN

Poland’s top refiner plans to focus on improving the effectiveness of its Lithuanian refinery, but may temporarily suspend the refinery’s operation in case of a fall in refining margins, PKN’s Deputy Chief Executive Slawomir Jedrzejczyk told Puls Biznesu daily.

