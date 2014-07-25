Poland - Factors to Watch July 25

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

ORANGE POLSKA

The Polish unit of French telecoms firm Orange reported net profits in the second quarter of this year at 94 million zlotys ($30.59 million), slightly below analysts’ forecasts.

LNG TERMINAL

The consortium building a terminal on Poland’s Baltic coast to import liquefied natural gas has requested more money to complete the project, the Parkiet newspaper reported. The consortium includes Italy’s Saipem and Polish construction firm PBG.

BANK PROFITS

Half of Poland’s listed banks made second quarter profits that were at least 12 percent higher than in the same period last year, the Parkiet newspaper said, citing its own poll of analysts. It said the polls predicted that ING Bank Slaski , the Polish unit of ING, would be the strongest performer in the second quarter.

