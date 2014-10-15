FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch Oct 15
#Market News
October 15, 2014 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch Oct 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

BANK HANDLOWY

Despite Citigroup’s decision to withdraw retail operations from 11 countries, Poland remains one of the key markets in the region, spokeswoman of the Citi’s Polish arm Bank Handlowy was quoted as saying by Rzeczpospolita daily.

INFLATION

Poland’s statistics office is due to publish inflation data (CPI) for September at 1200 GMT. Economists polled by Reuters expect consumer prices to have fallen by 0.4 percent year-on-year last month.

DUON

Thr energy firm sees room for improving its 2014 financial results forecast by up to 20 percent, company’s Chief Executive Officer told Parkiet daily.

HEINZ

The U.S. ketchup giant plans to invest 200 million zlotys($60 million) to expand its Polish factory Pudliszki, according to Puls Biznesu daily.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX (1 US dollar = 3.3261 Polish zloty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
