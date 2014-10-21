FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch Oct 21
#Market News
October 21, 2014 / 6:32 AM / 3 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch Oct 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

GENERAL MOTORS

General Motors unit Opel is to start assembling a new car model in its plant in the Polish city of Gliwice, which will boost its production by 30-40 percent, the head of General Motors Manufacturing Poland was quoted as saying by Rzeczpospolita daily.

ALIOR

Poland’s mid-sized lender Alior Bank said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy a 97.9 percent stake in its smaller rival Meritum Bank from Innova Financial Holdings, WCP Cooperatief and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for a total of 353 million zlotys ($107 mln).

PGNIG

Poland’s former prime minister Jan Krzysztof Bielecki may become the new chief executive of gas monopoly PGNiG, Parkiet daily reported citing reports of other local media.

NETIA

Telecoms firm Netia is looking for 300-400 million zlotys ($91-121 million) in financing as it wants to optimise the cost of its current debt financing, Puls Biznesu daily reported citing banking sources.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX (1 US dollar = 3.2935 Polish zloty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
