Poland - Factors to Watch Nov 3

PMI

Markit and HSBC will publish Polish manufacturing PMI index at 0800 GMT.

TVN, T-MOBILE POLSKA

Polish broadcaster TVN and a local unit of German telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom, T-Mobile Polska, said they have entered a strategic partnership and will offer a subscription video-on-demand service.

TVN

Liberty Global International, the owner of UPC Polska, may be interested in taking over the Polish broadcaster TVN , Parkiet daily reported without naming its sources.

MBANK

The Polish unit of Commerzbank, mBank, will try to achieve a 2014 revenue of 4 billion zlotys ($1.18 bln), the bank’s Chief Executive Cezary Stypulkowski told Rzeczpospolita daily.

He also said that financial problems of credit unions known by the Polish acronym SKOK could become the largest financial scandal in Polish history.

BANKS

Polish bank should focus more on extending credit to firms than to individuals, a central bank official was quoted as saying by Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

ABRIS, FM BANK PBP

Private equity fund Abris expects to sign a conditional deal for the sale of its FM Bank PBP IPO-PBPB.WA by the end of November and wants to achieve a price significantly exceeding the bank’s book value, one of Abris’ partners, Pawel Gierynski, told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

GAS

Ukrainian gas firm Naftohaz is considering importing natural gas from the Polish LNG terminal in the city of Swinoujscie, a deputy chief executive of Naftohaz told Rzeczpospolita daily.

ENERGY FIRMS

Polish utilities PGE, Tauron, Energa and Enea may take out debt worth 20 billion zlotys ($5.9 bln) over the next two years, Rzeczpospolita daily reported citing estimates of rating agency Fitch.

