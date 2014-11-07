FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch Nov 7
#Credit Markets
November 7, 2014 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch Nov 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

PGNIG

Third-quarter net profit at Poland’s largest gas distributor fell by 6 percent to 616 million zlotys due to higher taxes and costs of foreign-denominated debt in the face of the weaker zloty, but came in above market expectations.

ENERGA

The Polish utility reported a third-quarter net profit 3.6 times higher on an annual basis - in line with market forecasts - after negative one-offs skewed its earnings a year ago.

The group said its net profit stood at 213 million zlotys compared to 214 million expected by analysts.

CCC

The Polish shoe retailer may increase its net profit in 2014 by 60 percent to a record 200 million zlotys ($59 million), company’s CFO was quoted as saying by Parkiet daily.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX (1 US dollar = 3.4068 Polish zloty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
