Poland - Factors to Watch Nov 12

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

ENEA

Poland’s No.3 utility surprised with a 2.2-percent net profit rise in the third quarter thanks to higher sales, after it revised down its earnings figure from a year ago.

DATA

Poland’s central bank is to publish its inflation projection until 2016 at 0800 GMT.

The statistics office is to present its official foreign trade data for the January-September period at 1300 GMT.

PGE

Free allowances for trading carbon emissions under the EU’s new climate targets may raise profitability at the Opole plant - Poland’s largest energy project under construction by the country’s top utility PGE, its CEO was quoted by daily Parkiet.

MORTGAGE LOANS

Poland’s economy minister and deputy prime minister Janusz Piechocinski told daily Fakt he would ask Polish banks to help their clients with payments of mortgage loans denominated in Swiss francs after the recent fall in zloty raised the payments’ cost.

ASSECO POLAND, SYGNITY

Poland’s two largest software makers will fight it out for a multimillion contract to build a new IT system for local state lender BGK, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.

