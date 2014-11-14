Poland - Factors to Watch Nov 14

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

DATA

Polish statistics office will publish preliminary third quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data at 0900 GMT. At 1300 GMT, the central bank will publish October core inflation and M3 money supply data.

JSW

The European Union’s biggest coking coal miner reported a net profit of 38 million zlotys ($11.2 million) in the third quarter, beating expectations through the inclusion of a newly acquired mine.

KGHM

A weaker zloty currency and higher copper sales helped Europe’s No.2 copper producer post a 21-percent jump in its third-quarter net profit, though the profit growth was slightly below market forecasts.

ROVESE

Polish billionaire Michal Solowow plans to delist Poland’s largest bathroom tile maker Rovese and is offering 482 million zlotys ($142 million) to buy the 42-percent stake he does not own, the broker handling the deal said on Thursday.

PZU

Eastern Europe’s largest insurer and Poland’s research and development centre NCBiR want to forge and innovation fund of up to $200 million to help commercialise local projects, daily Puls Biznesu reported.

ORBIS

Supervisory board at Poland’s largest hotel group has approved the purchase of 46 hotels in central Europe from Orbis’s owner, French Accor, for 142 million euros ($176.5 million), Orbis said on Friday. It added that it might co-finance the transaction with a debt issue.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX