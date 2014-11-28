Poland - Factors to Watch Nov 28

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

Q3 GDP DATA

The statistics office will publish preliminary third-quarter GDP data at 0900 GMT.

DEBT SUPPLY

The ministry of finance is expected to publish its monthly treasury debt supply plan for December at about 1400 GMT.

CPI EXPECTATIONS

The central bank will publish November inflation expectations at 1300 GMT.

TAXES

Polish finance minister Mateusz Szczurek told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna he would like to change the tax system to make it more progressive, but that any changes in taxes would be possible only after a 2015 general election.

SANTANDER

The euro zone’s biggest bank Banco Santander will make its debut on the Warsaw Stock Exchange on Dec. 3, Santander said in a statement. The Spanish lender has committed to dual listing in Warsaw to promote the Polish market and increase its liquidity.

LIVECHAT SOFTWARE

Polish internet communications producer LiveChat Software plans to debut on the Nasdaq market in 2-3 years time, its Chief Executive Officer was quoted as saying by Parkiet daily.

CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR

Polish central bank governor Marek Belka was hospitalized on Thursday due to a viral infection, but will probably take part in next week’s rate-setting meeting of the Monetary Policy Council, according to Fakt tabloid.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX (Editing by Catherine Evans)