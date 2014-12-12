Poland - Factors to Watch Dec 12

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

DATA

Polish central bank will release money supply data at 1300.

CREDIT UNIONS

Polish regulator KNF warns that it may submit a motion for bankruptcy of one of the biggest credit unions, SKOK Wolomin, that has gathered deposits worth 2.7 billion zlotys ($802 million), according to Gazeta Wyborcza daily.

TVN

Time Warner, Discovery, 21 Century Fox and Ringier Axel Springer and private equity funds are interested in buying a controlling stake in Polish broadcaster TVN, according to Puls Biznesu daily.

