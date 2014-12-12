FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch Dec 12
#Market News
December 12, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch Dec 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

DATA

Polish central bank will release money supply data at 1300.

CREDIT UNIONS

Polish regulator KNF warns that it may submit a motion for bankruptcy of one of the biggest credit unions, SKOK Wolomin, that has gathered deposits worth 2.7 billion zlotys ($802 million), according to Gazeta Wyborcza daily.

TVN

Time Warner, Discovery, 21 Century Fox and Ringier Axel Springer and private equity funds are interested in buying a controlling stake in Polish broadcaster TVN, according to Puls Biznesu daily.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.3674 zlotys) (Editing by David Clarke)

