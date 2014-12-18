Poland - Factors to Watch Dec 18

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

CENTRAL BANK MINUTES

Poland’s central bank will publish minutes from the December meeting of its rate-setting Monetary Policy Council (MPC) at 1300 GMT.

KGHM

Europe’s No.2 miner KGHM has not agreed to trade unions’ demands for a 5-percent increase in basic wages, arguing it would cost additional 17 million zlotys ($4.95 million) a year, Parkiet daily reported.

NETIA

A consortium led by Polish telecom Netia submitted the best offer in a 40 million zlotys ($11.7 million) tender for providing Polish state-run mail operator’s branches with broadband connections, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.

INSURANCE

New regulations imposed on insurers by Poland’s financial watchdog KNF, which increased car insurance payouts, will cost the industry between 1 and 2 billion zlotys ($291.5-$583 million), daily Puls Biznesu reported.

GAS PIPELINE

Polish and Ukrainian state gas pipeline operators signed an agreement on Wednesday to look into expanding their capacity to transport gas between the two countries, the Polish pipeline group Gaz-System said in a statement.

