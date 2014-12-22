Poland - Factors to Watch Dec 22

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Friday said Poland had requested a new two-year flexible credit line, which would replace a $33.8 billion line that expires in January.

CYFROWY POLSAT

Polish largest media group wants to issue debt worth up to 1.0 billion zlotys ($288 million) until July 15 next year, the company said on Friday.

BROKERAGES

Given today’s market size, there seems to be too many brokerage houses in Poland, head of the local ING Securities Marek Slomski told daily Parkiet.

MASPEX

Polish food products maker Maspex signed initial agreement to take over most of the business of its local rival Agros Nova, including such popular Polish brands as Lowicz or Tarczyn, daily Rzeczpospolita said. The move is to help Maspex grow annual revenues beyond 4 billion zlotys ($1.15 billion).

POLAND‘S BUDGET

A new government policy supporting larger families will cost Poland’s budget around 2 billion zlotys ($575.6 million) in 2016, the country’s labour minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz told Rzeczpospolita daily.

