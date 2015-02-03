Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 3

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

TEACHERS PAY

Polish teachers demand pay-rises, that could be worth 4 billion zlotys ($1.08 billion) in an election year, according to Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.

SWISS FRANC

Polish internet exchange booths expect 20-30 percent rise in transactions this year due to high exchange rate of the Swiss franc, that makes FX mortgage holders more eager to use their services, according to Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

EURO

Polish zloty exchange rate to the euro rose in January in the fastest pace since July 2012 due to the monetary easing conducted by the European Central Bank, Parkiet daily said.

NEW CARS

Poles’ willingness to buy a new car is at its lowest level since 2007, according to a research quoted by Rzeczpospolita daily.

LEASING

Polish leasing companies’ sales rose last year by 21 percent to 43 billion zlotys, according to data quoted by Rzeczpospolita.

OIL TERMINAL

The crude oil terminal, which is under construction by PERN Przyjazn in the Baltic city of Gdansk, will be ready to use at the beginning of 2016, PERN head told Rzeczpospolita.

DEBT

Polish Finance Ministry to publish debt supply for Thursday.

WIG20

Next week the Warsaw bourse will unveil its quarterly changes to the main index WIG20. According to Trigon brokerage analysis, quoted by Puls Biznesu daily, Cyfrowy Polsat, Energa and Enea will replace Kernel, JSW and Grupa Lotos.

PKP CARGO

Polish railway transport firm PKP Cargo will take over 49 percent of shares in the transport company Pol-Miedz Trans from the copper producer KGHM Polska Miedz, according to Gazeta Wyborcza daily.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.6961 zlotys)