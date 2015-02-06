Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 6

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

TVN

The Polish broadcaster, in the process of being sold by its owners, slightly beat market expectations with a 12-percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit, as the recovering advertising market boosted the group’s sales, it said on Friday.

TVN reiterated it expects its 2015 adjusted core profit EBITDA at around 590 million zlotys ($162.4 million), after the group beat its own estimates last year.

SWISS FRANC

Polish financial watchdog will on Friday meet with banks operating in Poland to discuss their dividend payouts from 2014 profits in the light of Swiss franc strengthenig and its impact on the quality of loans portfolio, daily Rzeczpospolita said.

FX RESERVES

The central bank will publish January foreign exchange reserves data at 1300 GMT.

PKOBP

Polish biggest lender plans to target the country’s biggest food producers and farmers with its new credit offer, aiming at a double-digit market share in this segment in three years, Puls Biznesu daily quoted PKO CEO Zbigniew Jagiello.

EUROLOT

Polish treasury ministry will liquidate its regional airline Eurolot, and transfer its leased planes to the country’s flag carrier Lot, as it does not see a possibility for Eurolot to be profitable, Puls Biznesu reported.

LOCKHEED MARTIN

Poland may review its decision to drop Lockheed Martin Corp’s MEADS system from its $5 billion missile defence tender, a senior source at the Polish Ministry of Defence said.

