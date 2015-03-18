FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch March 18
March 18, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch March 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

ECONOMIC DATA

The statistics office will publish industrial output, producer prices and retail sales data for February at 1300 GMT.

CENTRAL BANK LAW

Puls Biznesu daily quoted Finance Minister Mateusz Szczurek as saying that for sure the government will be deciding whether to approve a draft law on the central bank in April.

TIGHT GAS

Poland could potentially extract 153-200 billion cubic metres of tight gas, Rzeczpospolita daily reported citing estimates from the State Geological Institute (PIG).

PHN

The state-controlled real-estate group PHN is considering a bond issue, Puls Biznesu reported.

AMICA

Household equipment producer Amica expects its sales to Russia to fall sharply and plans investment worth 80 million zlotys ($20.47 million) in 2015, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
