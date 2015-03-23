REFILE-Poland - Factors to Watch March 23

(Fixes reference to lender PKO BP from PKP BP) Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

ENERGA

Poland’s No. 4 utility Energa chief executive told Parkiet daily that consolidating the power industry makes sense from the point of view of the firm’s shareholders.

Investing in Poland’s troubled coal mines though would be a surprise for the market, he added.

Energa, which paid a higher-than-planned dividend for 2014, also said that in case of the 2015 payout, the reference point should be its dividend policy rather than this year’s dividend level.

SWISS FRANC

Polish central bank head Marek Belka said on Monday in Gazeta Wyborcza daily that solutions for the troubled Swiss franc mortgage holders cannot involve using public funds.

Poland’s financial market watchdog may decide on Tuesday on increasing the banks’ capital burden related to Swiss franc loans, Rzeczpospolita daily said.

LNG TERMINAL

The Italian Saipem, which runs the consortium building the Polish LNG terminal at the Baltic port of Swinoujscie, demands increase in payments for the works and lifting the fines for delays, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting its sources.

NETIA

Poland’s No.2 telecom Netia has asked Polish state railways PKP to allow it to run another due diligence at PKP’s telecom arm TK Telekom, Parkiet daily said, quoting its sources.

PKO BP

Poland’s biggest lender PKO BP may in the coming days sell its shares in a smaller rival Bank Pocztowy, which will be heading for an IPO on the Warsaw bourse, Puls Biznesu daily reported quoting its sources.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX