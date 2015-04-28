Poland - Factors to Watch April 28

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

BZ WBK

The Polish lender, a unit of Spain’s Banco Santander , on Tuesday reported a 130-percent year-on-year rise in its first-quarter net profit due to one-off transaction that boosted its results.

ORANGE POLSKA

The Polish Orange unit surprised on Monday with a less-than-forecast drop of 37 percent in the first quarter, thanks to lower costs of debt and amortisation.

LTE AUCTION

Polish mobile operators offer more than 3 billion zlotys ($819.1 million) for new LTE frequencies offered by the Polish state, according to Rzeczpospolita daily. Their offers are two times higher than the state’s initial expectations.

PZU

Central and eastern Europe’s top insurer is keeping a close eye on all ongoing bank sales in Poland, PZU’s chief executive said on Monday.

CURRENT ACCOUNT

Polish central bank’s statistics department head Jozef Sobota told state news agency PAP that this year’s current account results will not be worse than in 2014 when the deficit reached 1.4 percent of gross domestic product.

BANKS

Banks are expected to present in May their plan to resolve the problem of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages that carry a significant risk for their holders and lenders, deputy head of local financial regulator KNF told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.

REMITTANCES

Emigrants transfer less and less money to Poland, according to the central bank data. Last year 33 percent of them decided to send money home, less than 37 percent in 2012. In the last 11 years they sent 47 billion euro, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said.

FINANCE MINISTRY

The Polish finance ministry’s chief economist Ludwik Kotecki will replace Dominik Radzwill as representative to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a source told Reuters.

PGNiG, PKN

Polish gas group PGNiG and oil refiner PKN Orlen may have to include write-downs on their shale gas drillings that did not yield any results in profit and loss reports this or next year, Puls Biznesu quoted analysts as saying.

PKN holds shareholder meeting on Tuesday to vote on management’s proposal to pay out a dividend of 1.65 zlotys per share from PKN’s last-year profits at 0900 GMT.

TAURON

Poland’s No.2 energy company is haggling about the price it wants to get for its wind farm business with Marguerite fund, according to Rzeczpospolita daily. The fund offers up to 1.35 billion zlotys and talks are dragging.

ETOS

Polish clothing company Etos, that operates under the Diverse brand, plans an initial public offering and wants to debut on the Warsaw bourse in May. Etos revenues rose last year to 258 million zlotys ($70.37 million).

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.6626 zlotys)