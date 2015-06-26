FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch June 26
June 26, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch June 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

TAXES

Polish Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz told daily Rzeczpospolita the government wants to use Poland’s exit from the excessive deficit procedure to lower taxes, especially for individuals, to counter falling backing in opinion polls before October elections.

KGHM

At the end of 2014, Europe’s No.2 copper producer KGHM had 44.4 million tonnes of copper in identified measured and indicated resources, it said in a report released on Thursday.

BORYSZEW

Polish billionaire Roman Karkosik on Thursday denied criminal charges that he had manipulated share trade volumes at Boryszew, the conglomerate he controls, to keep it in the Warsaw bourse’s blue-chip index.

CYFROWY POLSAT

Cyfrowy Polsat, Poland’s largest media group, has initiated talks with lenders to refinance its outstanding debt, the group said late on Thursday.

PGNiG

Poland’s energy regulator URE called on PGNiG, the country’s top gas distributor, to cut gas tariffs for all clients in the face of lower Russian gas import prices, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.

BANK POCZTOWY IPO

Polish Bank Pocztowy, co-owned by the Polish Post and the country’s No.1 bank PKO, will file the prospectus for its initial public offer (IPO) in July, daily Parkiet quoted Polish deputy treasury minister Zdzislaw Gawlik as saying.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

