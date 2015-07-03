FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch July 3
July 3, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch July 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

LOTOS

Poland’s refiner Lotos is unlikely to again consider selling its railway freight unit Lotos Kolej and is analysing other options, Parkiet daily said.

SALE OF BLUE-CHIP STAKES

Poland does not plan a rapid sale of shares of insurer PZU , bank PKO BP or utility PGE to finance the state investment project Polskie Inwestycje, Deputy Treasury Minister Wojciech Kowalczyk said in a statement.

CYFROWY POLSAT

Poland’s Cyfrowy Polsat says it launched on Thursday a bond issue worth up to 1 billion zlotys ($265.06 million).

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

