Poland - Factors to Watch Nov 12

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

PARLIAMENT

Poland’s new parliament will hold its first sitting after the October election won by the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party.

CYFROWY POLSAT

Poland’s largest media group Cyfrowy Polsat reported on Thursday a more than 10-fold jump in its third-quarter net profit to 502.5 million zlotys due to a one-off boost from debt refinancing.

LPP

Poland’s largest clothes retailer reported a 2.5-percent dip in its third-quarter net profit to 79.72 million zlotys, as weaker zloty translated into weaker margins. The result came in above expectations of a 22-percent profit fall.

TAURON

Poland’s second-largest utility Tauron on Tuesday reported a 12-percent year-on-year rise in its net profit to 358 million zlotys in the third quarter thanks to higher coal output and improved margins in the coal extraction business.

EURO

PiS party wants to keep the zloty as the country’s currency, the finance minister-designate Pawel Szalamacha said, in the clearest statement yet that the new government is in no hurry to adopt the euro.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX