Poland - Factors to Watch Nov 20
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 20, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch Nov 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

BGK

Poland’s state lender BGK is in talks with the European Investment Bank and the European Investment Fund on raising its support program for Polish companies 3-4 times to around 3 billion zlotys ($756.3 million), BGK chief Dariusz Kacprzyk told daily Puls Biznesu.

TAXES

Poland’s government, formed by the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, plans to tax severance pay for outgoing managers at state-run companies with a higher, 65-percent levy, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.

TELECOMS

Polish new digitization minister Anna Strezynska will in two weeks come up with a recommendation for the government regarding the recently finished fast mobile broadband auction, which yielded 9.2 billion zlotys for the state, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.9668 zlotys)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
