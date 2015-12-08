Poland - Factors to Watch Dec 8

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

DEFICIT

Poland should present a plan on how it is going to keep its deficit below the European Union’s ceiling of 3 percent of gross domestic product, the European Commission’s Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis was quoted as saying by Puls Biznesu daily.

TAURON

Shareholders in the state-run Tauron are to decide after a break in their sitting on the issue of non-voting shares carrying privileged dividend rights to the treasury in exchange for a 1-percent stake in lender PKO.

BOGDANKA

Polish coal miner Bogdanka has reached agreement on a multi-million euros price cut with one of its biggest customers, responding to a slump in coal prices to record lows and a market flooded with cheap supplies.

ENEA

The supervisory board of Poland’s third-biggest state-run power firm, Enea, fired the company’s chief executive Krzysztof Zamasz, Enea said in a statement on Monday.

DEBT TENDER

The finance ministry will present supply details for the Thursday debt tender.

KGHM

Japan’s Sumitomo wants to continue cooperation with Poland’s state-controlled miner KGHM in their co-owned Chilean copper project in Sierra Gorda, Puls Biznesu quoted Sumitomo’s Managing Executive Officer Norifumi Ushirone as saying.

The daily also quoted KGHM’s Chief Executive Herbert Wirth as saying it does not plan to sell its majority stake in Sierra Gorda.

RONSON

Mooky Greidinger, Cineworld’s chief and owner of Global City Holdings - Cineworld’s largest shareholder, does not exclude a return to the idea of selling their 80-percent stake in Warsaw-listed real estate developer Ronson, Greidinger told daily Parkiet.

SUPERMARKET TAX

Polish government may change the main criterion for its planned supermarket tax from the used space to sales, daily Parkiet reported.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX