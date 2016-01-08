Poland - Factors to Watch Jan 8

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

TAXES

Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo, economy minister Mateusz Morawiecki and finance minister Pawel Szalamacha will hold a debate on Poland’s planned supermarket tax at 1000 GMT.

EURO

Starting from Jan 1, the Polish government no longer includes a post of a euro plenipotentiary and will not publish the monthly convergence reports, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.

ORANGE

The Polish unit of the French telecoms group Orange expects charges related to its labour agreements to cut its fourth-quarter gross profit by 92 million zlotys ($23.1 million), the unit said on Thursday.

DEFENSE

Poland will spend over 10 billion zlotys ($2.50 billion) on military investments, but plans to verify the spending’s efficiency, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.

Poland’s foreign affairs minister Witold Waszczykowski told daily Nasz Dziennik that the planned NATO bases in Poland would be of a rotary character.

COAL MINING

Polish mining gear producer Kopex, as well as Australian miner Prairie Mining and the unit of its German rival HMS Bergbau plan to invest in new coal mines in Poland, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.

PZU

Former deputy treasury minister as well as director at the World Bank and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Michal Krupinski will probably be the new chief executive at Eastern Europe’s largest insurer, the state-controlled PZU, daily Gazeta Wyborcza reported.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.9967 zlotys)