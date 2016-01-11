Poland - Factors to Watch Jan 11

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

DIPLOMACY

Poland’s foreign minister on Sunday summoned the German ambassador to a meeting over what his department called “anti-Polish comments by German politicians,” the conservative Warsaw government’s latest broadside at Berlin.

Poland’s justice minister dismissed an EU commissioner’s criticism of new media regulations as “silly” in a confrontational letter that marked a low in the new government’s relations with the bloc and the commissioner’s home Germany.

CENTRAL BANK

Polish central bank net profit likely amounted to around 8 billion zlotys ($2.00 billion) in 2015, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said without naming its sources.

The 2016 budget assumes the profit at 3.2 billion zlotys. Ninety five percent of the profit is transferred to the state budget.

EMF

Private equity funds Bridgepoint and Mid Europa Partners as well as the businessman Maciej Dyjas, have submitted initial bids to buy Smyk, a children’s apparel and toy store chain owned by Empik Media & Fashion (EMF), Puls Biznesu daily said quoting its sources.

Smyk is valued at 0.8-1.0 billion zlotys, Puls Biznesu said.

FORTUM, DUON<DUOP.WA.

Finnish state-controlled utility Fortum said on Friday it has launched a public tender offer worth up to 106 million euro ($115 million) for Polish electricity and gas seller Duon.

DEFICIT

Finance minister Pawel Szalamacha told W Sieci weekly that 2016 budget deficit will not exceed 3 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) thanks to bank and supermarket tax and dividends.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.9979 zlotys)