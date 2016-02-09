Poland - Factors to Watch Feb. 9

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

KGHM

Poland’s KGHM, Europe’s second-biggest copper producer, on Monday flagged a record $1 billion in writedowns on key foreign assets, including the Sierra Gorda mine in Chile, due to plunging metals prices.

PEKAO

Bank Pekao, Poland’s No.2 lender by assets, said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter net profit fell less than expected to 438 million zlotys ($109.95 million) thanks to one-offs, and surprised with proposing a 2015 dividend payout of 8.7 zlotys per share.

Pekao, a UniCredit unit, is close to signing a deal to takeover local rival Bank BPH from U.S. GE Money, but without BPH’s Swiss franc-denominated loan portfolio, which is to be left separate, daily Puls Biznesu quoted its sources as saying.

BANK FEES DEBATED IN PARLIAMENT

Poland’s parliamentary public finance committee will debate recent bank services fees increases at a sitting at which it invited representatives of banks and the head of the competition watchdog.

RATE-SETTERS

Poland’s lower chamber of parliament, the Sejm, will swear in two new rate-setters Grazyna Ancyparowicz and Eryk Lon.

The Sejm’s public finance committee will hold a hearing of prospective rate-setter Henryk Wnorowski, who is backed by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party. The hearing is expected to start at 1530 GMT.

ENEA

Polish coal trader Weglokoks joined fellow state-run utility Enea in the race for the troubled state coal miner KHW, daily Parkiet quoted its sources as saying.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

