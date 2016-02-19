Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 19

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

LPP

Poland’s largest clothes retailer closed the fourth quarter with a 29-percent drop in its net profit to 173 million zlotys ($43.78 million) as a stronger dollar rose the costs of material the group buys with dollars in Asia, LPP said on Friday.

GRUPA AZOTY

Supervisory board at Poland’s largest chemicals maker, the state-run Grupa Azoty, holds a sitting on Friday, with possible changes to the management board part of the agenda.

GETIN

Poland’s third richest man, Ryszard Czarnecki, plans to sell his leasing units Carcade and Getin Leasing, debt collecting arm GetBack and real estate developer LC Corp, daily Puls Biznesu reported.

PENSION FUNDS

Polish government does not want to further nationalise assets held by private pension funds, planning to create conditions for more common investment on the Warsaw bourse, daily Puls Biznesu quoted economy minister Mateusz Morawiecki.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.9520 zlotys)