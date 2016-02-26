FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 26
#Market News
February 26, 2016 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

GOVERNMENT

The Polish government will hold press conferences on Friday to comment on the cabinet’s first 100 days.

BUDGET

Budget revenues in January came in 2 billion zlotys higher than the planned 30.9 billion, finance minister Pawel Szalamacha said in the Parliament on Thursday evening.

MBANK

Polish lender mBank, a unit of Germany’s Commerzbank, said on Thursday it plans to withhold dividend payouts from the profits it made last year and previously.

DEFENCE

Poland has relaunched talks with Lockheed Martin’s MEADS on a medium-range air- and missile-defence system, the deputy defence minister was quoted as saying in comments published on Thursday.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

