Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 29

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

DATA

Poland’s statistics office to release fourth quarter economic growth rate at 0900, while the central bank will publish January CPI expectations at 1300.

The finance ministry is to publish its debt supply details for March.

CYFROWY POLSAT

Poland’s largest media group posted a 13-fold jump in its fourth-quarter net profit to 186 million zlotys thanks to lower debt costs after its debt refinancing deal from last year, it said on Monday.

VENICE COMMISSION

The Council of Europe’s advisory body has said reforms of Poland’s constitutional court pose a danger to the rule of law in the European Union member state, dealing another blow to the eurosceptic Warsaw government’s legal changes.

WALESA

Newly-publicised documents have revived claims Lech Walesa, the giant of Poland’s struggle to overthrow communism, was a secret police informant in the 1970s - allegations still fuelling an old feud among postcommunist leaders.

JSW

Poland’s leading coal producer booked write-downs worth 2.8 billion zlotys ($701.26 million) in the fourth quarter of 2015 due to the loss of value of some of its coal and coking coal assets, it said on Friday.

The company will release its full fourth quarter results after market closes.

PGE

Poland’s largest utility named Emil Wojtowicz as its new deputy head and chief financial officer, and Ryszard Wasilek as its new deputy CEO in charge of development, the state-controlled group said on Friday.

PGE, PKN ORLEN

State-run companies, like power producer PGE and refiner PKN, could be more open to investments outside Poland, treasury minister Dawid Jackiewicz told Rzeczpospolita daily in an interview.

RETAILER TAX

Poland will likely present a new draft of its retail tax project on Monday or Tuesday, with flat tax at below 1 percent from retail sales and free allowance rate at above 200 million zlotys, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting unnamed sources.

The finance ministry has withdrawn from the plan to impose higher tax on weekend sales.

BILATERAL INVESTMENT AGREEMENTS

Poland’s government mulls withdrawing from the agreements signed under the Bilateral Investment Treaty arguing that they are against the rule of free flow of capital, Puls Biznesu daily said on Monday.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

