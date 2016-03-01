Poland - Factors to Watch March 1

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

DATA

Markit will release its February PMI index for Poland at 0800 GMT.

DEBT

Poland’s finance ministry will publish its debt supply for a Thursday tender at 1400 GMT.

ASTALDI

Italian Astaldi won a 965 million zlotys ($241.90 million) contract to build a tunnel and a road in southern Poland, Rzeczpospolita daily said.

CENTRAL BANK

The Polish government supports central bank head Marek Belka’s candidacy for the post of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development’s president, Prime Minister Beata Szydlo was quoted as saying by Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.

BANKS

Puls Biznesu said that GE Capital has put on hold its talks with UniCredit and billionaire Leszek Czarnecki, aimed at selling GE’s Polish unit BPH. The daily had previously reported that UniCredit is close to buying a part of BPH.

Insurer PZU, however, is interested again in Raiffeisen Polish unit, Raiffeisen Polbank, the daily said. The bank could be bought via a PZU subsidiary, Alior Bank, it said.

JSW

Polish coking coal producer JSW’s fourth-quarter loss widened significantly after it was forced to write off 2.8 billion zlotys ($700 million) due to record-low coal prices that eroded the value of some of its assets.

TAURON

Poland’s second-largest energy firm state-run Tauron Polska Energia issued bonds worth 2.25 billion zlotys ($562.42 million) to re-finance debt, it said on Monday in a statement.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

