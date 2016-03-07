Poland - Factors to Watch March 7

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

PKO BP

Poland’s largest lender PKO BP PKO.WA reported on Monday a 20-percent fall in its 2015 net profit as bank guarantee and creditors’ support funds fees dented results.

FX RESERVES

The central bank will publish February foreign exchange reserves data at 1300 GMT.

CENTRAL BANK

Poland’s zloty may weaken further against the euro and the dollar, and a weak zloty is good for exports and the economy, the newly-appointed member of the central bank’s rate-setting panel Jerzy Kropiwnicki said.

ENEA, BOGDANKA

Poland’s third biggest power firm Enea and its coal unit Bogdanka said they had written down the value of their assets due to a slump in electricity and coal prices, saying this would hit their 2015 results.

AUTOMOTIVE

Carmaker Daimler mulls Poland as a potential site of its new car and engines factories, Puls Biznesu daily said quoting its unnamed sources. The paper added the company will take the decision by the end of this year.

COAL MINING

Potential investors in Poland’s biggest coal miner Kompania Weglowa will inject money in the troubled company only when it proves it can work out a profit in 2017, Gazeta Polska Codziennie daily said quoting the energy minister.

RETAILER TAX

The finance ministry considers imposing a new tax on the biggest retailers as of June this year or as of January 2017, Rzeczposolita daily said quoting its sources in the ministry.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

