Poland - Factors to Watch June 2

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

LOCKHEED

U.S. Lockheed Martin Corp aims to sweeten Sikorsky's bid to build 50 helicopters for Poland if Warsaw scraps a $3 billion plan to buy the helicopters from Airbus Group SE, a senior Lockheed executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

GDP

Poland's economy should rebound in the second quarter after it shrank on a quarterly basis in the first three months of the year due to one-off factors, Deputy Finance Minister Leszek Skiba said on Wednesday.

PKN ORLEN

Saudi Aramco and Poland's biggest refiner PKN Orlen on Wednesday signed a contract agreed in May for Aramco to supply PKN with 50,000 barrels of crude oil per day starting this month, the companies said.

PGE

Poland's No.1 energy group PGE does not plan to invest more than agreed in the business plan of the state-run troubled coal mining group PGG, PGE's Chief Executive Officer Henryk Baranowski told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.

He also said that the group is working on a project aimed at building 1-GW wind farm on the Baltic Sea.

ABRIS

Polish investment fund Abris Capital has cancelled its bid to take over Slovenian state-owned hygienic tissue producer Paloma, Paloma said in a statement on Wednesday.

SWISS FRANCS

Poland's outgoing central bank governor Marek Belka told Rzeczpospolita daily that he sees a need to resolve Swiss francs mortgages issue in Poland, but is against conversion of these loans into zlotys.

Belka also said that there is no reason to be concerned about the central bank's independence when Adam Glapinski, already designated, will become the bank's new head.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

