Poland - Factors to Watch June 3

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PKN

Poland’s No.1 refiner said on Thursday it will issue 750 million euros ($836.70 million) in bonds due June 7, 2023.

PKO

Poland’s No.1 lender it would recommend a dividend payout of 1 zloty ($0.2543) per share, totalling 1.25 billion zlotys, it said in a statement on Thursday.

CYFROWY POLSAT

Poland’s leading media group Cyfrowy Polsat confirmed on Thursday in a statement that it planned no dividend payout for 2015.

POLISH STATE FUND PFR

Polish state fund PFR sees German peer KfW as a role model for how to coordinate state financial support and plans bond issues in 2017 to finance its needs, its chief executive said at the Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit.

SWISS FRANCS

A council of presidential experts may propose partial redenomination of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages, with banks’ losses offset by share issues directed to central bank, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said on Friday without naming its source.

The daily stressed that it is not clear if the idea it is quoting is a final one. The council is expected to present its proposal this month, and only after that President Andrzej Duda will decide whether to accept it as his own.

TAX FREE ALLOWANCE

Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said in an interview with Rzeczpospolita daily that her government may propose a modified tax that would combine personal income tax with pension and health care fees instead of a tax free allowance increase.

NATO PRESENCE

Due to factors such as geographical location and infrastructure, the U.S. brigade dedicated to secure Eastern NATO members safety will spend most of its time in Poland, US ambassador to Poland Paul W. Jones told Rzeczpospolita daily.

ING SLASKI

ING Bank Slaski will sell bonds issued by ailing mining group JSW to state-run bond holders, JSW spokeswoman was quoted as saying by Rzeczpospolita daily. The daily also said that the discount at which the bank is to sell bonds may exceed 30 percent.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX