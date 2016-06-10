Poland - Factors to Watch June 10

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PGNIG

Poland’s energy market regulator extended current tariffs for gas distribution and LNG regasification until the end of 2016, gas company PGNiG said on Thursday, adding that as a result its distribution and regasification rates remain unchanged.

UPC, MULTIMEDIA

Liberty Global, the owner of the cable television operator UPC is in advance talks on taking over its smaller Polish rival Multimedia, Puls Biznesu said quoting unnamed sources.

PENSION FUNDS

Private pension funds are open to support the economic growth plan designed by the deputy prime minister Morawiecki through gaining the option of investing in venture capital and in companies listed on Warsaw bourse’s alternative market NewConnect, Puls Biznesu said.

KONSALNET

Konsalnet, the largest security company in Poland, is looking for an investor, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting unnamed sources.

ELECTRICITY

The antimonopoly office agreed on Poland’s five electricity distributors to create a central system of information exchange that would make it easier for consumers to switch electricity suppliers.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

