FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland - Factors to Watch June 10
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

Poland - Factors to Watch June 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PGNIG

Poland’s energy market regulator extended current tariffs for gas distribution and LNG regasification until the end of 2016, gas company PGNiG said on Thursday, adding that as a result its distribution and regasification rates remain unchanged.

UPC, MULTIMEDIA

Liberty Global, the owner of the cable television operator UPC is in advance talks on taking over its smaller Polish rival Multimedia, Puls Biznesu said quoting unnamed sources.

PENSION FUNDS

Private pension funds are open to support the economic growth plan designed by the deputy prime minister Morawiecki through gaining the option of investing in venture capital and in companies listed on Warsaw bourse’s alternative market NewConnect, Puls Biznesu said.

KONSALNET

Konsalnet, the largest security company in Poland, is looking for an investor, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting unnamed sources.

ELECTRICITY

The antimonopoly office agreed on Poland’s five electricity distributors to create a central system of information exchange that would make it easier for consumers to switch electricity suppliers.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.