Poland - Factors to Watch June 14

DATA

Poland's central bank will publish its M3 money supply and net CPI data, while the statistics office is to show its trade estimates. All data planned for 1200 GMT.

Deflation in Poland may last until the end of the third quarter, Finance Ministry said after statistics office released data showing that in May consumer prices fell less than earlier estimated.

PEKAO

The chief executive of Bank Pekao, Poland's No.2 lender, told reporters on Monday he ruled out the possibility of Italy's UniCredit selling the Polish unit.

Bank Millennium

A balanced capital strategy would need dividend payouts at Bank Millennium, a Polish unit of Portugal's BCP, to be capped at 50 percent of profit, Millennium's chief executive Joao Bras Jorge told daily Rzeczpospolita

OT LOGISTICS

Polish freight company OT Logistics plans to debut in London to allow easier access for foreign investors, the company's deputy chief Piotr Ambrozowicz told daily Parkiet.

UBER

Poland will not block the U.S. ride-hailing company Uber from operating in Poland, daily Rzeczpospolita quoted the country's deputy infrastructure minister Kazimierz Smolinski as saying.

BOGDANKA

Bogdanka will not take part in rescuing state-run troubled coal mine KHW, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quoted Bogdanka's CEO as saying.

