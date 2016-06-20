FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Poland - Factors to Watch June 20
#Market News
June 20, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

Poland - Factors to Watch June 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

BREXIT

Poland does not plan to intervene on the foreign exchange market to defend its zloty currency should Britain vote to leave the European Union, state-run state agency PAP quoted Finance Minister Pawel Szalamacha as saying.

GE

General Electric wants to design and manufacture technologically advanced plane engines in Poland, Italy and the Czech Republic, GE's chief executive told daily Rzeczpospolita.

CHINA

China has prepared a credit line worth 10 billion dollars to back joint investments in central and eastern Europe, a Chinese official told daily Puls Biznesu. ****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

