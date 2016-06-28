Poland - Factors to Watch June 28

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DIVIDENDS

Shareholders at Polish state-run blue-chips KGHM, PGNiG, and PGE will decide on 2015 dividend payouts at Tuesday meetings.

INTEREST RATES

There is no need to cut interest rates now, as Poland conducts expansive fiscal policy, while wages are on the rise, rate-setter Lukasz Hardt told Rzeczpospolita daily.

BPH, PEKAO

Bank BPH and Bank Pekao SA will give back their clients part of instalments they charged them, as the antimonopoly office forced the lenders to take into account negative interest rates their Swiss franc-denominated mortgages were expected to carry.

BREXIT

British Europe minister David Lidington told Rzeczpospolita daily that it would be unfair to conduct second referendum concerning Brexit, as one should respect democratic verdicts.

He also said that Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon is wrong when she suggests that Scotland may veto the Brexit referendum.

UPC POLSKA

Poland’s No.1 cable provider, Liberty Global’s UPC plans to invest 4 billion zlotys ($996.5 million) in its network and product development in Poland within 5 years, its Polish Chief Executive Officer Frans-Willem de Kloet told Rzeczpospolita.

CHINA EVERBRIGHT INTERNATIONAL

China Everbright International will pay Abris Capital fund 550 million zlotys for the Polish waste processing company Novago, Puls Biznesu daily said.

