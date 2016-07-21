Poland - Factors to Watch July 21

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PKN ORLEN

Poland's biggest oil refiner PKN Orlen PKN.WA reported on Thursday an 18-percent rise in its second quarter net profit, mainly thanks to insurer payments for damages caused by fire at PKN's Czech unit Unipetrol.

ENEA

Odds are rising that Poland's No.3 utility Enea will have a higher share in the restructuring progamme of fellow state-run coal miner KHW, daily Parkiet reported.

IPO

Enterprise Investors fund wants to offload its 49-percent stake in Polish retail chain Dino by floating the group on the Warsaw bourse, daily Puls Biznesu reported.

DIVIDENDS

Poland's 2016 dividend revenues could come around 2 billion zlotys lower than the planned 4.5 billion zloty budgetary target, mainly due to a decline in payouts from energy companies, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said.

WIND FARMS

Poland may amend a newly-introduced law banning construction of wind farms close to dwellings and hiking project costs, so that it is less restrictive, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting sources in the Energy Ministry.

VOLKSWAGEN

Some Polish owners of Volkswagen vehicles plan to launch a class suit against the car producer in July, following the carmaker's emissions scandal, daily Gazeta Wyborcza said.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX