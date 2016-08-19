Poland - Factors to Watch Aug 19

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DEBT

Poland's debt rose in the first five months of 2016 by 56 billion zlotys ($14.79 billion), in the fastest pace since at least 15 years, according to Rzeczpospolita daily calculations. The country's debt has risen to 891 billion zlotys, the highest level since the communist system collapsed.

EUROCASH

Poland's leading trade group Eurocash reported on Friday an 8-percent year-on-year growth in its second-quarter net profit to 52.5 million zlotys, below analysts' expectations of 59 million zlotys.

GDP GROWTH

Poland's Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told Polska The Times daily that he still sees a chance of 3.4-3.5-percent economic growth in 2016, despite recent weak macroeconomic data.

PEKAO

Poland's Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told Polska The Times that if the price of shares in Poland's No.2 lender Pekao SA is "good" he sees a need to buy it back from Italian's UniCredit by state-owned entities.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.7853 zlotys)