FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
REFILE-Poland - Factors to Watch Aug 31
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 31, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

REFILE-Poland - Factors to Watch Aug 31

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Removes entry about CPI expectations) Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

CPI

Poland's statistics office to publish flash CPI data for August at 1200 GMT.

POLISH POST

The state-owned postal group Poczta Polska is considering buying the press distribution firm Ruch, which has been put up for sale by the Eton Park Capital Management fund, Rzeczpospolita newspaper reported.

TAURON

Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported without naming its sources that utility Tauron is considering buying the Krupinski mine, which troubled coal miner JSW is about to transfer to the state restructuring fund SRK.

EMPERIA

Poland's trade company Emperia is interested in acquisitions which would increase its revenues by 1 billion zlotys a year ($255.79 million) and may issue new shares to finance such a takeover, Parkiet daily said.

JERONIMO MARTINS

German discount network Lidl and Portuguese Biedronka, which belongs to Jeronimo Martins, started this month a price war offering their clients cash vouchers worth 25 and 30 zlotys for purchases of 199 and 100 zlotys respectively, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.