Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

INTEREST RATES

Poland's central bank will take its monthly decision on interest rates. Analysts expect that the cost of credit will be left unchanged at 1.5 percent.

BOEING

Polish national career LOT plans to increase its fleet to 88 planes by 2020. Next year eight Boeings will be added, according to Puls Biznesu daily.

EXPORT AGENCY

The government plans to set up an agency aimed at supporting Polish export and investments abroad, according to Gazeta Wyborcza daily. The agency's budget is to reach 200 million zlotys ($51.94 million).

HMS BERGBAU

German HMS Bergbau has proposed to create a joint venture with Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa JSW which may help to save the ailing Krupinski coal mine, according to Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

($1 = 3.8509 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)