Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
DATA
Polish statistics office will reveal employment and
corporate sector wages data for August at 1200 GMT.
UNICREDIT, PEKAO, PZU
Poland's state-run insurer PZU is convinced that it will buy
a stake in Pekao from UniCredit by the end of October, Gazeta
Wyborcza daily said citing Financial Times.
The only issue to discuss for PZU and UniCredit is the
price, the paper said.
EDF
Polish state-run utilities, including PGE, Energa
, PGNiG <PGN.WA and Enea are working on a
joint bid to buy France's EDF Polish assets, Puls Biznesu daily
said quoting unnamed sources.
IPO
Video and mobile games producer PlayWay plans to debut on
the Warsaw Stock Exchange, Puls Biznesu daily said
quoting the company's chief executive producer.
UBER
Ride-hailing firm Uber will hire 150 people in its business
service centre in Krakow, south of Poland, Puls Biznesu daily
said. Uber has invested 40 million zlotys in Krakow the daily
also said.
THALES
Poland may become European center for production of Thales'
armoured vehicle Hawkei, Thales Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Michel Mathieu told Rzeczpospolita daily. Thales is one of arms
industry giants aiming to supply hardware for Polish army.
****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.****
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX