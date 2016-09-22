Poland - Factors to Watch Sept 22

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

MINUTES

Polish central bank will release minutes from the September Monetary Policy Council sitting at 1200 GMT.

SWITCH DEBT AUCTION

The finance ministry is expected to publish results of a switch auction on Thursday at 1000 GMT.

RAIFFEISEN'S BANKING UNIT IN POLAND

Poland's Alior Bank said on Wednesday that it has entered exclusive talks with Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) over the purchase of Raiffeisen's Polish demerged core banking business.

RAIFFEISEN'S LEASING BUSINESS IN POLAND

Poland's largest bank, the state-controlled PKO BP, said on Wednesday that it has started exclusive negotiations with Austria's Raiffeisen over the purchase of Raiffeisen's Polish leasing unit Raiffeisen-Leasing Polska.

ALMA

Alma Market, troubled delicatessen chain, plans to lay off up to 1321 employees and may close down some of its shops, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said.

WARSAW BOURSE

Polish stock exchange plans to increase its net profit by 70 percent within five years, according to its strategy quoted by Rzeczpospolita daily. The company plans to diversify revenues and resigns from potential takeovers or alliances, it also said.

AUTOMOTIVE SECTOR

Polish automotive sector's exports rose by 20 percent year-on-year in the first half of this year to 11.84 billion euros ($13.26 billion), according to Automotive-Suppliers.pl data, quoted by Puls Biznesu daily.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 0.8926 euros)