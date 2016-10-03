Poland - Factors to Watch Oct 3

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PMI

IHS Markit is scheduled to publish the manufacturing PMI for Poland at 0700 GMT..

PROTEST

Thousands of women are expected to strike in Poland on Monday against a draft law that, if passed, would totally ban abortion. Poland already has one of the most restrictive laws on abortion in the European Union.

SUPPORT FOR PIS FALLS

Public support for the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has fallen by 3 percentage points to 29 percent, while the liberal .Nowoczesna party has recorded a 5 percentage point rise in public backing to 25 percent, an opinion poll by IBRiS for Rzeczpospolita daily showed, reflecting the impact of protests against a draft law that would completely ban abortion.

BUDGET

Poland increased the planned Corporate Income Tax revenues in the 2017 draft budget by 1.2 billion zlotys ($313.80 million) on the back of the planned hike in utilities' shares nominal value, which obliges companies to pay extra levies, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said, quoting the finance ministry's comments to the draft.

FINANCIAL SUPERVISION

Puls Biznesu daily reported citing an unnamed source that the head of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has approved that the central bank takes over the responsibilities of the Financial Supervision Authority (KNF).

ENGIE POLISH UNIT SALE

Apart from the Polish state-controlled utility Enea, investment firm Suningwell together with some private equity firms have also filed a bid to buy the Polish unit of France's Engie, Engie Energia Polska, Puls Biznesu daily reported.

TOYOTA

Toyota Motor Corp may announce at the end of October a plan to build an automatic transmission systems factory in Poland, Puls Biznesu daily said quoting an unnamed source. The company also plans to expand its existing engine manufacturing site in Poland, the paper said.

DRAFT LAW COULD HIT UBER

Rzeczpospolita daily reported that a team working within the infrastructure ministry has prepared a draft law that would impose a requirement on Uber drivers to obtain special licenses, potentially blocking Uber's business in Poland.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

