10 months ago
Poland - Factors to Watch Oct 13
October 13, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 10 months ago

Poland - Factors to Watch Oct 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DAIMLER

Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo to meet board member for production for Mercedes-Benz Cars, Markus Schaefer, at 0700 GMT on Thursday on Daimler's new investment in Poland.

Daimler said in May it would invest around 500 million euros in a new engine factory in Poland.

SWISS-FRANC LOANS

Poland is unlikely to come up with a more restrictive bill to help the owners of costly Swiss franc mortgages after it softened loan conversion plans, due to uncertainty in the banking sector, PAP news agency quoted the country's prime minister as saying.

AIRBUS

Poland will offer France alternative investment projects after cancelling a multi-billion-dollar military helicopter deal with Airbus, PAP news agency quoted Polish Prime Minister as saying late on Wednesday.

AZOTY

Grupa Azoty, Poland's biggest chemicals maker, said late on Wednesday that a decision by its Police division to write-off the value of its African assets will lower Azoty's operating profit in the third quarter by 18 million zlotys ($4.71 million).

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
