Poland - Factors to Watch Oct 13

DAIMLER

Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo to meet board member for production for Mercedes-Benz Cars, Markus Schaefer, at 0700 GMT on Thursday on Daimler's new investment in Poland.

Daimler said in May it would invest around 500 million euros in a new engine factory in Poland.

SWISS-FRANC LOANS

Poland is unlikely to come up with a more restrictive bill to help the owners of costly Swiss franc mortgages after it softened loan conversion plans, due to uncertainty in the banking sector, PAP news agency quoted the country's prime minister as saying.

AIRBUS

Poland will offer France alternative investment projects after cancelling a multi-billion-dollar military helicopter deal with Airbus, PAP news agency quoted Polish Prime Minister as saying late on Wednesday.

AZOTY

Grupa Azoty, Poland's biggest chemicals maker, said late on Wednesday that a decision by its Police division to write-off the value of its African assets will lower Azoty's operating profit in the third quarter by 18 million zlotys ($4.71 million).

